WATCH LIVE: Mayor Hancock to address George Floyd protests in Denver that escalated to tear gas, vandalism

DENVER — In the aftermath of an hours-long protest of the police death of George Floyd, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is scheduled to address the situation at an 11 a.m. news conference.

That demonstration outside the Colorado Capitol building on Thursday escalated into the use of tear gas and vandalism as protesters blocked major roads and an interstate.

“The men and women of the Denver Police Department (DPD) are not the enemy. For the last three months as we have weathered the storm of this terrible pandemic, they have put their lives at great risk protecting all of us," Hancock said after the protests Thursday night. "The road to recovery is before us, and all of us – black, Latino, Asian, white – all of us must recover together. That doesn’t mean we stand silent when injustice occurs – whether in Minneapolis or in Georgia or in our nation’s capital. We do not stand silent. We move, we act and with respect, we create change – together."

DPD said in an email that Hancock will provide information on arrests made during the protest during the news conference.

Sky9 video showed that protesters split into multiple groups. One of them marched down the 16th Street Mall and toward Interstate 25 via 20th Street, where they ultimately crowded onto the highway and blocked traffic.

The highway was closed at roughly 7 p.m., and reopened about 30 minutes later.

“You can be angry,” Hancock wrote on Thursday night. “You can be outraged. I certainly am and I join you in those feelings and demands of #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. March for justice and to see it served, but please march in peace. Responding to violence with violence will only lead to more violence.”

Another group stayed at the Capitol, where multiple gunshots were fired just after 5:30 p.m. At this point, DPD can’t say if this was related to the protests. State Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver) told 9NEWS she was told to run into the Capitol for cover.

No injuries were reported.

Another video taken near the Capitol showed a driver apparently swerve in an effort to hit a protester who was hanging on the hood of the vehicle.

A cell phone video, which has been shared widely across the country, shows a driver moving through one group walking on Broadway near Colfax Avenue and apparently intentionally hitting a protester.

> In the video below, police launch tear gas while 9NEWS reporter Marshall Zelinger reports outside the Capitol Thursday night.

By 10:30 p.m., DPD tweeted officers had reopened most roads in Denver, but they were still working to disperse smaller groups of protesters.

The four officers seen in the video of Floyd's death have been fired, and Minneapolis' mayor has called for the officer who pinned Floyd down to be charged.

"We watched for five whole excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. "I saw no threat, I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary."

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen issued the following statement about Floyd's death earlier Thursday:

“The Denver Police Department sends our condolences to the family of George Floyd. The actions and type of force used by Minneapolis police officers in the video are inexcusable and contrary to how we train our officers. Treating those we serve with respect is of the utmost importance to me as chief and those who make up the Denver Police Department. The Denver Police Department values the sanctity of life and is committed to respecting and protecting the dignity, safety, and rights of our community members. Recognizing that this practice needed to be put into policy, DPD implemented a revised use of force policy that includes community input, which increases officer accountability while emphasizing de-escalation tactics to reduce the need of use of force.”

Frey told 9NEWS sister station KARE11 that the maneuver used by the officer seen holding Floyd down was not one approved by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating Floyd’s death and will submit a recommendation about the filing of charges to Minnesota’s attorney general.