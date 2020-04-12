Denver's first Safe Outdoor Space to welcome residents Monday

Up to 30 women and trans-identifying individuals will be housed in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church on Grant Street.

DENVER — Beginning Monday, Denver's first Safe Outdoor Space will welcome its first residents who are experiencing homelessness.

Safe Outdoor Spaces, or SOS sites, are temporary, managed campsites approved by the city that serve people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

The first one, located in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 1373 Grant St. in Capitol Hill, was identified shortly after Denver City Council passed a temporary change to existing zoning codes that made the church property a viable option.

Over the last few weeks, crews have been setting up tents, sinks and portable bathrooms in the lot.

"First Baptist Church has a long legacy of partnering with our unhoused neighbors, and we are proud to be part of this new initiative to address the growing homelessness crisis in our city,” said Rev. Dr. Brian Henderson, Minister at First Baptist Church.

“As people of faith, we believe that we are called to serve the poor and vulnerable among us. In the midst of this public health crisis, the Safe Outdoor Space is an important step in the right direction for our neighborhood and our city."

The sanctioned space will house up to 30 women and trans-identifying individuals. It's temporary and set to wind down operations in late May.

EarthLinks Inc., a Denver-based nonprofit focused on the unhoused, is tasked with staffing and day-to-day operations. They'll have it fully staffed at all times, and providers will connect residents with an array of services that will include daily COVID-19 testing.

“The Safe Outdoor Space fully aligns with EarthLinks' mission to cultivate transformation and self-worth with people experiencing homelessness and poverty,” said Kathleen Cronan, EarthLinks’ Executive Director. “Beyond providing a safe place for women and transgender individuals to shelter outdoors amidst a pandemic, the SOS will connect the unhoused with vital services that will place them on a path to becoming housed."

A second SOS operated by Colorado Village Collaborative is set to open at Denver Community Church’s Uptown campus at 1595 Pearl St. later this month. It will house men, women, couples, and pets and will have a capacity of 40.