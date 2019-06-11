DENVER — Three of the seven seats on the Denver school board are up for election in a race that's drawn a lot of conversation on the future of the district.

Chalkbeat reports, if candidates backed by the Denver teachers union win at least two of the three seats, union-backed members will have a majority on the board for the first time in recent history. That could set the stage for a shift away from encouraging school choice and school autonomy to more heavily investing in traditional schools.

All Denver voters could cast ballots for the at-large race, because that school board member represents the entire city. But only voters who live in southeast Denver were also able to cast ballots in the District 1 race, and only voters who live in northwest Denver could cast ballots for District 5.

