DENVER — Three of the seven seats on the Denver school board are up for election in a race that's drawn a lot of conversation on the future of the district.
Chalkbeat reports, if candidates backed by the Denver teachers union win at least two of the three seats, union-backed members will have a majority on the board for the first time in recent history. That could set the stage for a shift away from encouraging school choice and school autonomy to more heavily investing in traditional schools.
All Denver voters could cast ballots for the at-large race, because that school board member represents the entire city. But only voters who live in southeast Denver were also able to cast ballots in the District 1 race, and only voters who live in northwest Denver could cast ballots for District 5.
Results as of 8:20 p.m. (not final):
AT LARGE:
- Tay Anderson: 28,951 votes or 47.96%
- Natela Manuntseva: 8,014 votes, or 13.27%
- Alexis Menocal Harrigan: 23,405 votes or 38.77%
DISTRICT 1
- Scott Baldermann: 8,859 votes or 49.88%
- Radhika Nath: 3,353 votes or 18.88%
- Diana Romero Campbell: 5,550 votes or 31.25%
DISTRICT 5
- Julie Bañuelos: 3,222 votes or 30.21%
- Tony Curcio: 3,590 votes or 33.66%
- Brad Laurvick: 3,852 votes or 36.12%
