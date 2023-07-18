New Denver mayor declares state of emergency over homelessness

One day after being inaugurated as Denver's newest mayor, Mike Johnston declared a state of emergency over homelessness in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Mike Johnston held his first press conference as Denver's new mayor on Tuesday, one day after being inaugurated.

Johnston announced Tuesday will declare a state of emergency over people living unhoused in Colorado's largest city.

"What we know is the issue of people living unhoused on the streets is the most significant issue the city faces," Johnston said.

"It is a human rights challenge because we know right now we have people living and dying on the streets of Denver. We know we have people who need access to support and services who can't get them. We know it is a public health challenge. We know it is an economic development challange. We know all of the key visions we have for the city revolve around making sure those who are most at risk right now can get access to the services they need."

"Today we are here to announce a process we want to commit to to make this the city's priority," Johnston said. "Today we will sign a declaration of emergency here in the city of Denver to declare an emergency around homelessness."

"That will involve a couple of things. First we will activate the emergency operations center here with Matt and our leadership there to get that activiated as part of our response."

"We will set a goal which is the target is we want to get 1,000 people who are currently unhoused access to housing before the end of this calendar year. That is what we are committing to today."

"What we know is today is a start. Today is the start of a process that dedicates city resources, city personnel, the leadership of the city council and the agencies against that target," said Johnston.

Johnston said the city will attempt to move people who are unhoused into housing units through rapid housing or access to available rented units or leases.

"We will be calling on landlords and property owners all over the city who have units that are available to partner with us to get access to those units," Johnston said.

The mayor added Denver will focus on making hotels conversions and parcels of land that can be made available for micro communities, shelters, restrooms, and resources.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.