Denver's mayor delivers 'State of the City' address Monday

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) will deliver the annual State of the City address on Monday.
Hancock will speak at 11 a.m. Monday at the Montbello Recreation Center to present his priorities for the final year of his third term.
The speech is free and open to the public.
Following the address, Hancock will hold a community reception outside of the Montbello Recreation Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The mayor's office said Denver neighbors from across the city are welcome and encouraged to attend.
9NEWS will livestream the 11 a.m. State of the City address conference in this article, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.
