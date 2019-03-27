The Denver City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to remove a local sales and use tax on feminine products sold within the city.

The 'tampon tax' bill will get rid of the city’s 4.3 percent tax on products like tampons and pads. Consumers will still be required to pay state taxes on feminine hygiene products.

The bill, which passed 11-0, defines feminine hygiene products as “products that are designed to absorb or contain menstrual flow. Feminine hygiene products include, but are not limited to, tampons, menstrual pads 21 and sanitary napkins, pantiliners, menstrual sponges, and menstrual cups.”

Supporters point out menstruation is not a choice. Tuesday's decision also reclassifies those feminine products as "medically necessary."

The bill will take effect on July 1, 2019.

A bill that would have removed taxes at the state level was killed in 2017. At the time, the state Demographer's Office said that Colorado had about 1.5 million menstruating females who spend about $60 a year on feminine hygiene products.

