Murphy Robinson to be named Denver's Deputy Mayor 2021

Murphy Robinson is currently executive director of the Denver Department of Safety.

DENVER — Murphy Robinson, the current head of the Denver Department of Safety (DOS), will soon stand along with Mayor Michael Hancock as his deputy mayor, said Hancock's office on Thursday.

Robinson will replace current Deputy Mayor Don Mares in 2021.

According to the DOS website, Robinson is a Denver native who is active in several organizations in his community, including the I Love You Guys Foundation.

Formerly Robinson was a part of the board of equalization, the board of county commissioners for the City of Denver and the Colorado Rangers, said the website.

