Hancock to announce 2022 crime prevention and reduction action plan

Mayor Michael Hancock and safety leadership will detail the latest strategies to address rising crime rates in Denver during the 11 a.m. news conference.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) and safety leadership will announce their 2022 Crime Prevention and Reduction Action Plan on Thursday to address rising crime rates in the city.

Hancock and the city's public safety leadership will detail the latest strategies for combating crime including a coordinated, multi-agency approach to improving law enforcement outcomes and neighborhood security.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Hancock will be joined by the following speakers:

Interim Executive Director of Safety Armando Saldate

Executive Director of Denver Public Health and Environment Bob McDonald

City Attorney Kristin Bronson

Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen,

Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins

Denver Fire Department Chief Desmond Fulton.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is partnering with the federal government and a nonprofit group dedicated to crime prevention as it works to improve security around Denver's Union Station.

The City and County of Denver said it will also be addressing the problem.

According to a statement from the transit provider, the agency is taking action in response to "unwelcome activities" at the transportation hub.

>Video above from December: With eyes on Union Station, we look at Denver's previous trouble spots.

RTD said it's taking advantage of strategic partnerships with the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response teams and the Guardian Angels.

By leveraging those partnerships and increasing transit police patrols during peak periods, RTD said, the agency will "significantly bolster" the security presence at Union Station, the bus concourse, rail platforms and transit pavilions and on 16th Street MallRide shuttles, as well as other bus routes along the Colfax corridor.

Five areas across the city were identified in July as Denver’s crime hot spots. Police say these areas make up 26% of murders and nearly 50% of shootings.

“Our approach is collaborative – crime prevention initiative is working with other city agencies,” Pazen said.

The Denver Police Department and Hancock’s Office said in July they were collaborating to address crime in the problem neighborhoods. Pazen says the areas chosen are historically persistent locations for violent crimes.

