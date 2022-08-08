Colorado ends sales tax on diapers, feminine hygiene products

A new state law follows similar measures in Aurora and Denver to end taxes on diapers and other products.

DENVER — Colorado's sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers will end Wednesday.

Colorado state law HB22-1055, signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year, creates a state sales tax exemption for all sales, storage, use, and consumption of feminine hygiene, incontinence products, and diapers and period products.

The Colorado law goes into effect Wednesday.

"Eliminating the sale taxes on diapers, period, and incontinence products will help improve the affordability of these essential items in a time where inflated prices are hitting working families hard," said State Rep. Susan Lontine (D-Denver).

Denver City Council approved an ordinance in June exempting all diapers from City and County of Denver sales tax.

The Denver sales tax exemption, which includes all diapers as well as adult incontinence products, will be effective Oct. 1, 2022.

Aurora City Council passed an ordinance in April to exempt diapers from sales tax collection.

The Aurora ordinance, which eliminates the 3.75% sales tax and includes both infant diapers and adult incontinence products, took effect on June 1, 2022.

