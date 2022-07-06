Digital license plates are coming to Colorado

DENVER — Digital license plates will soon be permitted on Colorado roads, thanks to a law taking effect next month.
The legislation allowing the plates, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in April. On Wednesday, the digital license plate developer Reviver announced it has complied with state requirements and will begin selling the plates in Colorado when the bill goes into effect.
"We are incredibly proud to reach this important milestone," said Neville Boston, co-founder of Reviver. "Our mission is to transform vehicle ownership and registration into a more seamless and modern experience, and we can't thank our many partners throughout the state (enough).”
At first glance, digital license plates may look like any metal plate. But should a vehicle be stolen, the plate expired, or an Amber Alert issued, a digital license plate could become a public safety tool.
