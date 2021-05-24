Late-night disagreement turns into threat of physical violence by Rep. Ron Hanks, witnesses say

Hanks, R-Cañon City, allegedly threatened violence against House Republican leader Hugh McKean of Loveland during a late-night strategy session, witnesses said.

DENVER — In a sign that the waning days of the General Assembly's session are fraying nerves everywhere, a disagreement over party strategy escalated Friday.

Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, allegedly threatened violence against House Republican leader Hugh McKean of Loveland during a late-night strategy session.

> Video above: Colorado lawmaker says three-fifths compromise was not 'impugning anyone's humanity.'

For nearly nine hours Republicans staged a filibuster over House Bill 1312, which would raise the exemption limit for business personal property taxes and pay for it by increasing taxes on insurers, oil and gas companies and the coal industry.

Multiple eyewitnesses told Colorado Politics that the dustup started in a brief, late-evening caucus meeting.

Sources said Hanks wanted to keep the filibuster going.

But when the caucus returned to the House floor, sources said Hanks told McKean he would "break your neck." As of Monday morning, Hanks had not apologized.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.