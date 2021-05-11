DougCo won't enforce indoor mask mandate, resolution says

Douglas County won't issue fines or penalties if masks are not warn indoors, a resolution says. However, the state could still issue sanctions.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Commissioners are set to vote Tuesday afternoon on a resolution that would defy the state's indoor mask order.

According to the resolution, "Douglas County residents are free to choose how to protect their lives and livelihoods regarding mask wearing," and won't be subjected to fines or penalties by the local government for failure to wear a mask or present proof of vaccination. That policy would apply to both individuals and businesses within the county.

Currently, the state's indoor mask order allows people not to wear masks at indoor events if 80% or more of the people attending show proof of full vaccination.

The commissioners, in the resolution, said the language in the order "concerned and confused" residents and business owners. They also argued in their resolution that it's not enforceable because it's "depriving citizens of fundamental constitutional rights" and said it will "disenfranchise citizens who are unwilling or unable to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination."

However, the board noted that while the county government will not punish citizens or businesses, they don't have control of potential repercussions from that state.

That means the state could still enforce its ban and could issue fines or penalties.

The commissioners meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon where they're expected to take a vote on the draft resolution.