Dougco commissioners change fairground policy after last year's drag queen wardrobe malfunction

The new language includes the words "family friendly," and says event holders can not "operate anything similar to a sexually-oriented business."

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A motion that passed during the Douglas County commissioner's meeting on Tuesday afternoon was about changing language in a fairgrounds facilities document – but the discussion turned to drag queens.

They are about "promoting sexualization and sexual confusion to children," said one woman during public comment.

Last year, the fairgrounds hosted the Douglas County PrideFest and during the event the organizers said a drag queen's costume malfunctioned, exposing a silicone breast plate.

"We're all in agreement that what happened last year is not something we want to see again," said Art Kerkezian, the co-chair and treasurer for Castle Rock Pride.

Kerkezian said last year's wardrobe malfunction was a mistake, but he worries the new language to prevent kids from seeing nudity is unclear.

"One of the things that we want to protect is our rights to have our parents choose for themselves what's appropriate for their children and not have that dictated by commissioners or anyone else," he said.

The new regulations say the event holder can't "operate anything similar to a sexually-oriented business."

"Phrases like, 'anything similar to' do not provide clarity either to the event holders or to the patrons as to what is or what is not allowed," said John McCue, the attorney that represents Castle Rock Pride.

The mission statement of the fairgrounds will also change to add that activities will be "family friendly."

The county attorney's office reviewed the changes and did not see an issue with the new language.

Kerkezian said what's family-friendly to him, isn't for others.

"If we're gonna have gay pride out there, if we're gonna have drag queens dancing through there, I'm not going to bring my family," said another woman during public comment. "That is not friendly. That is not family friendly."

The three Republican commissioners voted the new language in, but commissioners Abe Laydon and Lora Thomas said they won't try to stop drag queen performances at PrideFest.

Laydon pointed out cheerleaders at football games dance in a sexual nature, and kids are there to watch them, and added that he is a part of the LGBTQ community.

Thomas said while she might not want to bring her kids to see drag queens, she wants to uphold the constitution.

"They told me there are parents who believe that drag is an art form and they want their kids to see it," Thomas said of her discussions with PrideFest organizers. "I see people shaking their heads. We also receive as commissioners complaints from people that want us to stop prayer at the fair and the rodeo. And so we have to figure out how we balance the needs of the community."

Douglas County PrideFest will be held at the fairgrounds this year on August 26.