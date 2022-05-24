Douglas County commissioners reject using federal money for water project, will continue talks

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A majority of Douglas County commissioners on Tuesday indicated opposition to a proposal to put in $10 million from the county's federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation toward a $600 million project that would ship water to the county from the drought-riddled San Luis Valley.
The project, several years in the making, is promoted by Renewable Water Resources, a company that includes among its principals former Gov. Bill Owens.
Commissioners Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon both said they were against using ARPA dollars, based on recommendations from water attorneys. Commissioner George Teal, a longtime advocate for the plan, remains in favor.
At the heart of Tuesday's decision: Two memos from water attorneys regarding the project that has been kept under wraps since mid-March. Commissioners authorized their release to the public Tuesday.
The first memo, dated March 23, is from attorneys Stephen Leonhardt and April Hendricks of the firm Burns, Figa & Will. Its executive summary said there is "no unappropriated water" available in the confined aquifer, the source for the RWR project. In addition, RWR has not come up with an augmentation plan in sufficient detail to demonstrate that its plan will meet the requirements of the state water rules and avoid injury to other water rights, the memo added. The RWR project "is not consistent" with the state's water plan, so no state dollars would likely be available for it; and that Douglas County will face numerous hurdles to obtain federal, state and county permits for the project after a decree from state water court is entered. "RWR does not intend to obtain permits before going to Water Court, and RWR’s current proposal calls for Douglas County to bear all responsibility for obtaining the required permits for this project. Obtaining the required federal, state, and county permits likely will take several years, at a substantial financial cost to Douglas County, with a risk that one or more permits will be denied."
