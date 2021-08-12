Douglas County School Board votes to end mask mandate

The board made the decision in a 4-to-3 vote just after midnight, after hours of public comment and discussion.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The newly elected Douglas County School Board voted early Wednesday morning to get rid of the district's mask mandate.

About 100 people signed up for public comment Tuesday night--the vast majority of whom wanted to voice their opinions against the mask mandate. The board members listened for more than three hours as students, teachers, and community members spoke about the mandate.

The saga of masks in Douglas County is a long one. The district decided to follow recommendations of public health leaders and require masks at the start of the school year. Then, the conservative county commissioners pushed them to end the mandate.

Four of the seven seats on the school board were up for election on Nov. 2. The new board members were sworn in last week.

The newly elected conservative board members campaigned against the mask mandate, vowing to take it away if elected.

