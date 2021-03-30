Eagle County to get $11M in federal funds

School district, town governments set to receive millions under ’American Rescue Plan.’

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse Tuesday announced estimated funds to be allocated to Eagle County from the American Rescue Plan, comprehensive COVID-19 relief legislation which was signed March 11 by President Joe Biden.

Eagle County is set to receive $11 million in direct stabilization funds from the bill, with Vail receiving an additional $1.1 million, Avon an additional $1.3 million, the town of Eagle an additional $1.5 million, Gypsum $1.58 million and Minturn $250,000.

Coloradans, including dependents, will also receive $1,400 stimulus checks, an extension in unemployment benefits until Sept. 6, and an expanded Child Tax Credit through the legislation.

The American Rescue Plan also expands the Economic Disaster Injury Loan and Payroll Protection Program programs and allocates funds to a Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help local businesses in Eagle County and elsewhere weather the economic impacts of the pandemic.

For more on these programs, and for details on applying, go to SBA.gov

