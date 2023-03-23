East High School student testifies on gun bills hours after school shooting

Alexander Cisneros, 16, was already planning to testify in support of the pair of gun bills in the House Judiciary Committee before the shooting.

DENVER — Alexander Cisneros spent Wednesday morning in lockdown after one of his classmates at East High School allegedly shot two faculty members. Seven hours later, he spent the evening advocating for gun safety in front of the Colorado legislature.

Just before 10 a.m., a 17-year-old student shot and wounded two deans at East High School in Denver during the student's scheduled daily pat down, according to Denver Police. The suspect, Austin Lyle, remained at large Wednesday evening though police found the car associated with him in Park County.

This was the second time East High School was rocked by gun violence this month. Luis Garcia, a 16-year-old East student, died on March 1 after he was shot on the school campus two-and-a-half weeks prior. Earlier in the school year, a freshman was shot near the campus in September and the school went into lockdown after a swatting incident in February.

"Hopefully, my senior year will be a bit better than junior year," Cisneros said. "I find a really good way to deal with all of this is to ask that my legislators take steps to make sure there won't be more of this."

Cisneros, 16, was already planning to testify in support of the pair of gun bills in the House Judiciary Committee before the shooting broke out at his school Wednesday morning.

Senate Bill 168 and Senate Bill 170, respectively, aim to allow victims of gun violence to sue firearms manufacturers and gun dealers in civil court, and expand the state's red flag law to allow district attorneys, educators and medical professionals to seek the risk protection orders.