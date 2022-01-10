Perlmutter not running for reelection

Colorado State Rep. Ed Perlmutter has represented Colorado's 7th District as a Democrat since 2006.

DENVER — Congressman Ed Perlmutter announced that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

The Democrat represents Colorado's 7th District, which currently encompasses portions of Adams, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties.

In 2021, the 7th District was re-drawn by the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission. It's new borders go from Broomfield County in the north to Lake and Chaffee counties in the west and stretches to Custer County in the south. The re-drawn district also includes Park, Teller and Fremont counties respectively. Most of Jefferson County remains within the district.

Perlmutter released the following statement:



"I have loved representing my friends, neighbors and fellow Coloradans in the Congress of the United States of America. I will miss meeting the voters of the new 7th District – it is truly the most beautiful district in America. It’s got the best of Colorado in it and even though the numbers are slightly tighter we will win. I’ve never shied away from a challenge but it’s time for me to move on and explore other opportunities. There comes a time when you pass the torch to the next generation of leaders."

Perlmutter has been the 7th Congressional District's representative since 2006. He won the seat after former two-term Representative Bob Beauprez retired to run for governor in 2006.

Perlmutter serves on four committees in the House during this session of Congress:

Financial Services

Science, Space and Technology

Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress

Rules committee

Perlmutter's political career began in 1995 when he was elected to the state Senate. He held that seat until 2003.