Judge tells El Paso County Republicans to redo nominating process for House District 21

Republicans in El Paso County sued each other over primary ballot results.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — El Paso County Republicans will have to redo the assembly to nominate a candidate for House District 21.

Karl Dent, who ended his run for sheriff because of a felony conviction for trespassing, originally won a GOP spot on the primary ballot. Incumbent State Rep. Mary Bradfield did not earn a nomination.

This resulted in Republicans in that district suing each other over the results.

A Denver district court judge on Tuesday ruled that the delegate who shored up Dent's nomination should not have been a delegate at all. Judge Marie Moses determined the El Paso County GOP chair added this delegate, rather than her earning a delegate nomination at the precinct caucus.

Without this single vote for Dent, Bradfield would have qualified for the ballot.

A new House District 21 assembly is ordered to take place by April 24. The Colorado secretary of state needs to finalize the primary ballots by April 29.

It is possible results could be the same.

NEW: WOW! Denver District Judge orders a new House District 21 assembly to nominate Republican candidates for the El Paso County District.



This ruling nullifies the vote that gave Karl Dent the nomination and kept State Rep. Mary Bradfield off the primary. #copolitics https://t.co/8uzzVNxlM1 — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) April 13, 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.