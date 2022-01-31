Elbert County Clerk and Recorder admits copying election hard drives, says it's his duty to 'preserve' 2020 records

Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder admits two people who aren't employed by the clerk's office told him by phone what to do inside the county's voting system.

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Dallas Schroeder, the Republican Clerk and Recorder for Elbert County, made copies of two hard drives of the county's Dominion Voting Systems equipment, received instructions from two non-election staffers on how to do so, and admitted giving a copy to two private attorneys, who included his personal counsel.

Schroeder's admission came in response to a Jan. 19 order from Secretary of State Jena Griswold, whose office asked about a potential breach of security protocols tied to the county's Dominion Voting System equipment.

In his response, Schroeder said he made the copies out of his belief that he has a "statutory duty" to preserve election records, that by doing so he was complying with instructions from the secretary of state to backup election data and that he feared a "trusted build" might "erase or alter electronic records of the November 2020."

Schroeder said "both hard drives were removed from the election server, one hard drive was removed from each ICC [image cast central] computer, and one hard drive was removed from the adjudication computer. Each hard drive was copied separately, then returned to its case."

Schroeder said he was accompanied by the Rhonda Braun, the Elbert Elections Manager, and Amanda Moore, an employee of the Elbert County Clerk and Recorder's office.