DENVER — Election Night 2019 has come and gone in Colorado. These are the results as we know them so far (as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday).

PROP CC: FAILED

Colorado voted to keep the taxes normally returned to them because of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. If the state kept the money, it would have gone toward road improvements and schools.

RELATED: Where does all that Colorado pot tax go?

PROP DD: NOT SURE YET

The measure that will allow sports betting in Colorado is still too close to call. The results have teetered back and forth throughout the night.

DD would also put a 10% tax on legalized sports betting and use that money mainly for Colorado's water plan.

DD would make Colorado the nineteenth state to allow sports betting.

RELATED: Prop DD too close to call | Colorado election results

RELATED: What is Proposition DD on Colorado's ballots?

AURORA MAYORAL RACE: LIKELY COFFMAN

Mike Coffman, a former Congressman ousted by the blue wave of 2018, could be back in office leading Colorado's second-largest city.

Coffman spoke to 9NEWS political reporter Marshall Zelinger Tuesday night when the results appeared to be in his favor, yet unfinal.

"We maintain a good margin," he said. "The percentage, the lead, seems to be unchanging, so obviously I'm very happy about the direction of the race right now."

"This is a nonpartisan office. Some of the same people who voted against me in 2018 are voting for me now because they appreciate the leadership I have, the experience I have, in terms of moving Aurora forward and trying to heal the ideological divide in this city."

RELATED: Coffman maintains lead in Aurora mayoral race | Colorado election results 2019

DENVER SCHOOL BOARD: BOARD IS EXPECTED TO FLIP

Denver's school board is expected to see historic change. Three candidates backed by the teacher's union are leading their races and could flip control of the board.

The current majority supports so-called "reform ideas" like charter schools and closing underperforming schools.

"It's significant," 9NEWS Democratic political expert James Mejia said of the potential change. "There are implications with where you put your budget, whether you're stressing charter schools and school choice, whether you're looking at neighborhood schools and frankly who the superintendent is."

RELATED: Union-backed candidates leading in all 3 Denver School Board election races | Colorado 2019 election

BRIGHTON MAYOR: LIKELY TO BE RECALLED

Brighton's mayor is likely to be recalled. The effort is currently succeeding 70% to 30%.

Mayor Ken Kreutzer is being recalled by citizens who think he covered up overbilling for water then led the firing of the city manager to keep it quiet.

If the recall holds its lead, a city councilmember would fill that seat until voters elect a new mayor.

RELATED: Brighton mayor likely to be recalled | Colorado election 2019

RELATED: Group seeks to recall mayor and entire board of trustees in Elizabeth

RELATED: Brighton officials say the water is safe following state code violation

RELATED: Voters will decide if Brighton mayor should be recalled

DENVER TRANSPORTATION OFFICE: PASSES (LIKELY)

The proposition asked if Denver Public Works should be reorganized while also adding a new, emphasized focus on public transit in Denver.

It would be Denver's first-ever, city-run transportation department, called the "Department of Transportation and Infrastructure."

With most votes in, the measure appears to have passed.

RELATED: This is why Denver can't change a department name without voter approval

RELATED: Denver wants a city-run transportation department

WATCH: A sit-down with Mayor Hancock: Talking Denver transit, density and CdeBaca

>> FIND YOUR ELECTION RESULTS HERE.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS