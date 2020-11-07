Candlelight Vigil held for Elijah McClain in Aurora

The group We Shall Overcome is hosting the event in Utah Park.

AURORA, Colo. — A group organized a candlelight vigil for Elijah McClain in Aurora on Saturday night.

We Shall Overcome is hosting the event in Utah Park, and said they are planning to create a vigil with more than 300 candles spelling out Elijah's name.

The group invited anyone attending to bring white flowers, candles and other artwork or memorabilia to add to the vigil.

The group said the the event is different from other protests. Instead, they said the goal is to provide Elijah McClain's mother with a peaceful outpouring of love from the community.

Elijah McClain’s name is spelled out with flowers and candles at a vigil tonight in Aurora. The 23-yr-old was killed at the hands of Aurora Police last August. Today organizers say the focus is on celebrating the life of Elijah McClain, not just focusing on how he died #9News pic.twitter.com/Fnaw0JvwIe — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) July 11, 2020

Everything we know so far about Elijah McClain's death.

McClain died on Aug. 27, 2019 – five days after he went into cardiac arrest following a confrontation with Aurora Police Department (APD) officers. He was detained after a report of a “suspicious person” in the area. McClain’s family said he had been walking to the store to get iced tea, and was wearing a ski mask because he was anemic.

Officers used a carotid hold on McClain and first responders later gave him ketamine, a sedative. He went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. A coroner’s report found his cause of death inconclusive, and the 17th District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the officers involved.

Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) signed an executive order directing Colorado's attorney general to investigate the case. And the FBI and Department of Justice announced last week they were looking at potentially starting a federal civil rights investigation.

The city of Aurora also said it will hire a team to complete an independent investigation into the death of Elijah McClain.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) fired two of the three officers who took photographs depicting a choke hold in front of the memorial for McClain.

A third officer was fired for his response to the photos that he received in a text message, and another officer involved resigned before his punishment could be handed down.

Three of the fired police officers are appealing in an effort to get their jobs back.

Interest in the investigation into McClain's death has garnered national attention following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and ensuing nationwide protests, which brought attention to police brutality and systemic racism.