Energy regulators investigate if Coloradans were charged inflated prices during Texas power crisis

Gov. Jared Polis' office said the Public Utilities Commission is investigating if Coloradans were charged inflated natural gas prices during the Texas weather event.

DENVER — State energy regulators are looking into whether Coloradans were charged inflated prices for natural gas last weekend when Texas' power grid collapsed.

“It has come to my attention that as a result of the recent extreme winter conditions starting on February 13th across large parts of the country, some Colorado utilities might have purchased natural gas at exorbitantly high market prices and may now seek to pass the cost of the market gas prices along to customers,” Governor Jared Polis (D) wrote in a letter to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Tuesday.

According to the letter, the PUC had already begun that investigation, though Polis encouraged the commission to “exercise all relevant jurisdictional authority” in their process.

The governor also called for utility companies to notify their customers and allow them to opt into rolling blackouts to avoid high costs.

“If a utility needs an even greater reduction, they can conduct outbound emails and phone calls (such as reverse 911) to customers requesting that they reduce energy usage," the letter said. "As a backstop measure, if extraordinary circumstances warrant and technology allows, customers should also be able to choose whether to opt into rolling blackouts and thereby hold themselves harmless from drastic price increases. Customers should have the choice to reduce or forego power or heat for a couple hours to avoid hundreds of dollars of extra charges in utility costs.”

Polis pointed to the actions of the Platte River Power Authority on Feb. 14 as a success story. The company was unable to ramp up its natural gas peak production due to the supply crunch and asked Northern Colorado customers to conserve their electricity usage.

There was a 10% reduction, which allowed Platte River to meet demand.