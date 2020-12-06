Ethics commission fines former Gov. John Hickenlooper $2,750 for ethics violations

The commission ruled on June 5 that the former governor, a candidate for the June 30 Democratic U.S. Senate primary, violated the state's ethics law.

DENVER — The Colorado Independent Ethics commission Friday decided to impose fines totaling $2,750 for the two ethics violations committed in 2018 by former Gov. John Hickenlooper. The commission decided not to issue fines or seek attorney costs tied to a contempt finding tied to Hickenlooper's refusal to appear at a June 4 remote hearing.

The commission ruled on June 5 that the former governor, a candidate for the June 30 Democratic U.S. Senate primary, violated the state's ethics law, known as Amendment 41, which bans corporations from providing gifts to elected officials that exceed $59 in value. (The value has since been increased to $65).

> VIDEO above: Hickenlooper responds to the ethics commission's findings.

The two violations occurred in trips Hickenlooper took in 2018, while he was still governor.