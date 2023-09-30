Explaining Denver's first suspension of a motel's business license

The Regis Motel on Colfax license holder will have to present evidence to the Department of Excise and Licenses after its business license was suspended.

DENVER — For the first time ever, the City and County of Denver issued a summary suspension to a business license at a lodging facility when it suspended the license of the Regis Motel on Colfax on Thursday.

People who live at the motel were told they’d have to leave their homes immediately after Denver Police said an investigation revealed several arrests at the motel dating back to July showed peoples' health and safety were jeopardized.

Other businesses have had their license suspended by the city but never a hotel or motel, leaving some residents who lived there with questions.

“Give me a break, this is Colfax, it's everywhere,” Shamone Mcewen said.

Mcewen lived at the Regis Motel for five months and was also a housekeeper there.



“I don't believe it's happening, I don't understand,” Mcewen said.



She had to leave immediately after the city suspended the motel's license.



“That's a bad day for us, we don't want to see any business have to close,” said Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.



Escudero says businesses don't have their licenses suspended very often.



“In fact, this is only the eighth time since 2017 the city has [suspended a business license],” Escudero said. "The city has taken action in other occurrences at hotels or motels that are having illegal activities, but it's never been a case where the city has taken away that business license."

After a business license is summary suspended there's a hearing, after which a hearing officer issues a recommended decision.



“The licensee will have an opportunity to present evidence almost like a criminal trial,” Escudero said.



That decision will go to the executive director of the Department of Excise and Licenses who reviews the facts, evidence, testimony and then issues a final decision,” Escudero said.



The license is then either permanently suspended or returned to the business.



Police were able to connect some people at Regis Motel with shelters, hotel and other resources. They said this about their efforts:

“DPD’s Outreach Case Coordinators were on-site and helped to place two families with children in a hotel for one week. They worked with HOST to get the families on the list for the Family Shelter Program where they will receive case management and longer term housing. One of the two families had a lot of belongings with them, so the Outreach Case Coordinators ordered them a Lyft to make sure they could bring everything to the hotel (along with their dog)."

"A third couple had just paid rent at the Regis Motel, so the outreach coordinators placed them in a hotel for two days until they receive their next paycheck. They also gave all families several bus tickets and grocery gift cards to King Soopers."

"They also placed a gentleman in a hotel for three nights and went to that hotel this morning to give him a cell phone, ARC gift cards for clothing, bus tickets, grocery gift cards, and will assure he has appropriate resources once he leave the hotel."

"The OCCs also helped to place two individuals at a shelter. All other people they contacted refused services."

"For background, as the Denver Police Department was helping to launch the successful STAR program in 2020, the Department also created its Outreach Case Coordinator (OCC) program as a complementary alternative resource for officers and the Denver Community. DPD’s OCC program is comprised of seven professional case managers who coordinate follow-up services for individuals initially contacted by co-responder clinicians and district patrol officers. The goal of the OCC program is to improve long-term outcomes for individuals through assistance with housing, health, and employment navigation, and more.”

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.