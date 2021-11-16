FBI raids home of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in election data breach investigation

The FBI carried out a court-ordered search of Peters' home in Mesa County early Tuesday morning, leaving her "terrified," Peters said.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Federal, state and local authorities searched the homes of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and three of her associates on Tuesday as part of an investigation into accusations the elected official was involved in voting machine security breaches, according to an official who helped conduct the searches.

The FBI carried out a court-ordered search of Peters' home in Mesa County early Tuesday morning, leaving her "terrified," Peters said Tuesday night in an appearance on Lindell TV, an online channel run by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump supporter and proponent of discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen.

"We executed four federally court-authorized operations today to gather evidence in connection with the investigation into the Mesa County clerk and recorders office," DA Dan Rubenstein told Colorado Politics. "We did so with assistance from the DA's office from the 21st judicial district, the attorney general’s office and the FBI."

He added that one of the searches occurred in neighboring Garfield County.

Lindell said one of the homes raided by law enforcement authorities belongs to Sherronna Bishop, a Garfield County resident and former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

>>Read the full article at Colorado Politics.