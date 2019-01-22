A federal appeals court ruling Friday sided against the Bureau of Land Management in a dispute with a well operator and landowners over access to oil and gas lease sites in western Colorado.

The BLM has broad authority to inspect drill sites, but the agency has no right to put its own locks on gates or force landowners to turn over their keys, the Denver-based U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling says.

“Requiring the provision of a key or lock access is, without question, a drastic measure that would, at a minimum, require express congressional approval,” Circuit Judge Mary Beck Briscoe wrote in the unanimous opinion. “Because no such approval appears in the relevant statutes or regulations, defendants’ arguments must be rejected.”

The court’s decision reverses a lower court ruling that upheld BLM citations against Maralex Resources Inc. on four of its Colorado drill sites. The oil and gas company operates several wells in western Colorado.

