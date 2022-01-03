Federal court to determine unaffiliated voters’ eligibility to participate in primaries

The suit challenges a 2016 ballot measure as a violation of the Republican Party's rights provided by the 1st and 14th amendments.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court for Colorado will decide whether Republicans can obtain a preliminary injunction against the state to block unaffiliated voters from participating in the June 28 primary.

The state GOP central committee authorized the lawsuit last September after turning down a request to call off the 2022 primaries. However, as noted in a response by Attorney General Phil Weiser, the state GOP was not an original plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The suit challenges a 2016 ballot measure as a violation of the Republican Party's First Amendment rights of free speech and free association, and the 14th Amendment right to equal protection under the law.

> Video above from March 1: Republicans sue Griswold to stop unaffiliated voters from participating in primaries.

Represented by attorneys Randy Corporon and John Eastman, formerly a professor of conservative thought at the University of Colorado, the plaintiffs include Rep. Ron Hanks of Cañon City, who is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate; Laurel Imer of Jefferson County, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Congressional District 7; former state Rep. Joann Windholz, chair of the Adams County Republican Party; Dave Peters, who chairs the La Plata County Republican Party and the Congressional District 3 Republican Party; and, Casper Stockham, a candidate for CD 7 in 2020.

The lawsuit's defendant is Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.