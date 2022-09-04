Federal judge dismisses lawsuit to block unaffiliated voters from Republican primary

Judge John Kane granted the state's motion to dismiss the injunction request and dismissed the five claims filed by five Republicans.

COLORADO, USA — A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed a request for a preliminary injunction seeking to block unaffiliated voters from participating in the June 28 state primary.

In his decision, Kane agreed that the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the lawsuit on all but a portion of the fifth claim. The judge also dismissed that portion of the claim under a different court rule, determining that the plaintiffs failed to state a claim for which relief could be granted.

"Plaintiffs have not shown that they are entitled to the disfavored injunctive relief they seek," Kane wrote in his 32-page decision.

Under the issue of standing, Kane wrote that plaintiffs must prove they suffered an injury that affects them in a personal and individualized way and there is a likelihood that the injury could be redressed by a favorable decision by the court on the merits of the case.

