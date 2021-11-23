Federal judge tells lawyers to pay up in Dominion voter fraud case

A federal judge in Denver wants two attorneys to pay $187,000 in legal costs for a lawsuit alleging the 2020 election was rigged.

DENVER — A federal judge in Denver on Monday afternoon ordered lawyers who filed a sprawling lawsuit to raise doubt about the 2020 presidential election to pay the attorneys' fees for those they accused.

Denver attorney Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker, who practices in Michigan and Colorado, filed a class-action lawsuit challenging the results of last year's election and sought to recoup damages and donations to fund the case, capitalizing on supporters of President Donald Trump.

Subsequent testimony convinced U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter that the lawyers had done little or nothing to verify their claims of a stolen election.

He ordered the pair to to pay a total of $186,952.50 in legal fees for five sets of defendants in the original lawsuit:

$4,900 to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

$6,162.50 to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and former Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar

$50,000 to Facebook

$62,930 to the Center for Tech and Civic Life

$62,930 to Dominion Voting Systems.

Fielder nor Walker could not be reached immediately for comment Monday evening. They had sought to limit awards to $10,000 for Facebook, CTCL and Dominion.

