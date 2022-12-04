Colorado House passes fentanyl bill

House Bill 1326 passed the House on Monday, with strong opposition from some Democratic leaders.

DENVER — House Bill 1326, the sweeping change to the state's laws around fentanyl, passed the House on Monday on a 43-22 vote with strong opposition from some of the Democratic leaders of the House.

Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, who chairs the House's State, Civic, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, announced he would be a "no" vote on the bill due to its felonization of low-level amounts of fentanyl possession.

That's been the issue that has provoked the most debate as the bill moved through the House after its introduction a month ago.

