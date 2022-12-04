Colorado House passes fentanyl bill

DENVER — House Bill 1326, the sweeping change to the state's laws around fentanyl, passed the House on Monday on a 43-22 vote with strong opposition from some of the Democratic leaders of the House.
> The video above aired April 12: Coloradans line up to testify about fentanyl criminalization in front of state lawmakers
Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, who chairs the House's State, Civic, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, announced he would be a "no" vote on the bill due to its felonization of low-level amounts of fentanyl possession.
That's been the issue that has provoked the most debate as the bill moved through the House after its introduction a month ago.
PREVIOUS: Colorado House approves bill that tightens penalties for low-level possession, distribution of fentanyl
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.