Local Politics

Colorado House passes fentanyl bill

House Bill 1326 passed the House on Monday, with strong opposition from some Democratic leaders.

DENVER — House Bill 1326, the sweeping change to the state's laws around fentanyl, passed the House on Monday on a 43-22 vote with strong opposition from some of the Democratic leaders of the House.

> The video above aired April 12: Coloradans line up to testify about fentanyl criminalization in front of state lawmakers

Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, who chairs the House's State, Civic, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, announced he would be a "no" vote on the bill due to its felonization of low-level amounts of fentanyl possession.

That's been the issue that has provoked the most debate as the bill moved through the House after its introduction a month ago.

> Read the full story at coloradopolitics.com.

PREVIOUS: Colorado House approves bill that tightens penalties for low-level possession, distribution of fentanyl

PREVIOUS: Colorado House committee passes fentanyl bill

RELATED: El Paso County fentanyl deaths doubled in 2021

RELATED: Denver giving naloxone, fentanyl test strips to people released from custody

