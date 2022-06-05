Colorado legislators agree to compromise, approve fentanyl bill as 2022 session ends

The House and Senate appointed a conference committee, which came up with compromise language to close the divide between the chambers' competing solutions.

DENVER — Colorado's legislators, who for months disagreed on a strategy to confront the state's spiraling fentanyl crisis, finally settled on a compromise and approved this year's most contentious legislation with barely more than an hour to spare before they're constitutionally required to end the 2022 session.

To escape the gridlock, the House and Senate appointed a conference committee, which came up with compromise language to close the divide between the chambers' competing solutions.

The House and Senate then gave the compromise their final approval, sending the measure to Gov. Jared Polis, who praised the measure and is expected to sign it.

"While people of good faith can quibble over the exact details of any bill, the governor sees this bill as a big step in the right direction to make Colorado safer for all,” Polis' office said.

The vote in the Senate wasn't easy – 10 of the 15 Senate Republicans voted against the compromise crafted by the conference committee.

