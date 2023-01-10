F-16 flyover planned Tuesday at Colorado State Capitol

The Colorado National Guard will support the governor's inauguration with a flyover and cannon salute.

DENVER — A flyover of F-16 Fighting Falcons is planned Tuesday at the State Capitol in Denver.

Members of the Colorado National Guard will support the inauguration of Gov. Jared Polis with the F-16 flyover, ceremonial cannon salute, military band and the presentation of colors.

Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera will be sworn in during a ceremony scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

"Military support to the governor’s inauguration is a time-honored tradition in our state," Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan said. "Our Colorado National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to participate in this ceremony in honor of our commander-in-chief."

The Colorado National Guard's cannon will fire 38 blank rounds from Civic Center Park across from the State Capitol’s west steps, symbolizing Colorado as the 38th state admitted to the union. Additional practice rounds will be heard prior to the ceremony.

Colorado National Guard said a 21-gun salute is the most commonly recognized of the customary gun salutes, performed by the firing of cannon or artillery as a military honor.

The custom stems from naval tradition, where a warship would fire its cannons harmlessly out to sea, until all ammunition was spent, to show that it was disarmed, signifying the lack of hostile intent, according to Colorado National Guard. As naval customs evolved, 21 guns came to be fired for heads of state, or in exceptional circumstances, for heads of government, with the number decreasing with the rank of the recipient of the honor.

