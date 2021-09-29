Commission adopts final Colorado redistricting map

The final plan will be submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court on Oct. 1.

COLORADO, USA — After an hours-long meeting that began Tuesday night and extended into the early morning hours on Wednesday, the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission approved a final plan that will be submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court on Oct. 1.

The plan was approved by a vote of 11 in favor and 1 opposed, fulfilling the constitutional requirement that a final map must be approved by a supermajority of eight of the twelve commissioners, including at least two unaffiliated commissioners.

The approved final plan was unofficially titled Staff Plan 3 Coleman Amendment and will now be titled the Final Approved Plan. The Colorado Supreme Court will issue an opinion on the plan no later than Nov. 1.

“The thousands of public comments from Coloradans, diligent map-making from the staff, and thoughtful discussions from the commission are all what led us to this moment and it has been an honor to chair the first Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission and hope we’ve set a standard for other states to follow in the future,” acknowledged Chair Carly Hare.

As stated in the Colorado Constitution, the new congressional districts must:

Have equal population, justifying each variance, no matter how small, as required by the U.S. Constitution

Be composed of contiguous geographic areas

Comply with the federal "Voting Rights Act of 1965," as amended

Preserve whole communities of interest and whole political subdivisions, such as counties, cities, and towns

Be as compact as is reasonably possible

Maximize the number of politically competitive districts

Districts cannot be drawn for the purpose of:

Protecting incumbents or declared candidates of the U.S. House of Representatives or any political party

Denying or abridging the right of any citizen to vote on account of that person's race or membership in a language minority group, including diluting the impact of that racial or language minority group's electoral influence.

Due to population growth documented by the 2020 census data, Colorado gained an eighth congressional district.

