Former Aurora Police chief to speak for first time after firing

Vanessa Wilson was fired last week from her position "effective immediately" after reports of a large case backlog at the Aurora Police Department were made public.

AURORA, Colo. — Former Aurora Police Department (APD) Police Chief Vanessa Wilson will speak for the first time on Monday after her firing last week.

The city confirmed Wilson's firing on Wednesday after rumors had been swirling for weeks about her possible departure including a report that she planned to resign, which were disputed by her attorney.

Division Chief Chris Juul is temporarily overseeing operations at APD, the city said. The city management team will work to name an interim chief in the near future and also will begin a nationwide search for a permanent chief.

Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said during a news conference last week that the decision to fire Wilson was based on interviews and evaluations of performance.

Twombly said there were two themes that popped up that were concerning: overall management and overall leadership.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said last week he supported Twombly's decision to fire Wilson.

Coffman said he had concerns about Wilson's leadership as crime became an increasing issue for the city, and he cited a recent report about a backlog of cases he said compromised public safety.

Wilson's firing comes as the department is under a consent decree, a legally binding agreement that requires the department to make changes when it comes to their use of force, Fourth Amendment stops and biased policing.

The oversight came after the attorney general found APD engaged in excessive force practices and racially biased policing.

The newly hired independent consent decree monitor said while Wilson was cooperative, he doesn't believe a leadership change will disrupt the progress.

9NEWS reporters Matt Jablow and Janet Oravetz contributed to the reporting of this story.

