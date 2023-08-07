Former Colorado chief justice receives unprecedented public censure

An independent investigation previously found Coats' lack of administrative training and poor judgment contributed to the award of a contract to a judicial employee.

DENVER — Nathan B. Coats, the former chief justice of Colorado, received an unprecedented public censure Monday for mishandling the award of a contract to a judicial branch employee who was facing termination for her own misconduct.

Coats, who served as chief justice from 2018 through 2020, admitted to violating the Code of Judicial Conduct's requirement that judges competently and diligently perform their administrative duties. As head of the judicial branch, Coats authorized a multimillion-dollar contract with Mindy Masias, a high-ranking employee at the time, even though there was evidence suggesting Masias had falsified documentation.

Media coverage of the Masias contract and independent investigations highlighted improper behavior from multiple leaders within the Judicial Department during Coats' tenure. However, even before disciplinary proceedings had concluded, one inquiry found Coats' lack of training as an administrator, his reliance on an untrustworthy subordinate and his poor judgment were partly to blame for the scandal.

