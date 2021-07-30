Former Colorado Governor Dick Lamm dies at 85

He died Thursday due to complications from a a pulmonary embolism, his wife said in a statement.

COLORADO, USA — Former Colorado Governor Dick Lamm has died, according to a statement released by his wife.

Dottie Lamm, a former First Lady of Colorado, issued the following statement concerning the Thursday evening passing of her husband.

>The video above is when Lamm sat down with 9NEWS in 2018.

"With great sadness, but also gratitude for a life well lived and in service to his beloved Colorado, I want to share the news of the death of my husband, former Governor Richard D. Lamm.

He would have turned 86 next Tuesday but passed away yesterday evening surrounded by his family, following complications from a pulmonary embolism earlier in the week."

Lamm served a governor from 1975 to 1987. He may be best known for convincing Coloradans to reject the 1976 Olympics.

Details about services and opportunities for remembrance will be released soon.

