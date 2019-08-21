The city of Fort Collins is set to decide whether a church can provide outdoor lockers for homeless people to store their belongings. It’s been an ongoing issue since the fall, but a resolution could be in sight as council takes up the issue Tuesday evening.

"The lawyers representing the Mennonite Fellowship and the city’s attorneys have come to an agreement with some compromised conditions that the church can comply with and that we believe meet all the cities objections," said Mark Silverstein, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union in Denver. "The city’s attorneys have agreed to recommend this settlement agreement to the city council, but it’s not final until the city council approves it."

The Fort Collins Mennonite Fellowship installed lockers outside its building for people experiencing homelessness to safely store their belongings.

Backlash from neighbors when the lockers were installed led Fort Collins City Council to impose stricter regulations for how and when the lockers could be used -- so strict, the church couldn’t comply.

"The city council passed an ordinance that required us to have somebody on site here during the hours of operation which are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and not wanting them to be open from 9 to 6 at night," said Steve Ramer, the pastor at the church. "We’re a small church. We don’t feel like we should or could have someone on site from 6 to 9 seven days a week to monitor folks going in and out."

For the past several months, the lockers have sat vacant and the people they were installed for have not been allowed to use them.

"It’s important for me and other people to have a safe place to put safe papers, to put backpacks, to put bedrolls, our clothes," said Gloria Hallatt, who has been homeless for several years. "When they get stolen, it’s not that I’m so angry that somebody stole them, I’m angry because I’m without the things I need to survive and I have to get them all over again and that’s not easy. It’s heartbreaking because it takes a lot when you don’t have anything to get the basic necessities of life."

If Fort Collins City Council approves the agreement Tuesday evening, the settlement would only allow people to open the lockers between six in the morning and nine at night. A member of the church would not have to be present to give people access to their belongings.

9NEWS reached out to every member of the Fort Collins City Council and the mayor. Those who responded declined to comment, citing an ongoing legal issue.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS