Gallagher repeal heads to the November ballot

Gallagher, adopted by voters in 1982, requires 45% of the state's property tax base be levied on homes, and 55% on commercial properties.

DENVER — The General Assembly has approved a measure that will ask voters in November to repeal the 1982 Gallagher amendment.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 1, the repeal measure, in an effort to stave off another large cut to K-12 schools. The resolution got the two-thirds vote in the House that it needed to make the ballot.

That's 44 votes, and it needed only three from the Republican caucus to win final approval, assuming all of the 41 Democrats voted for it.

The resolution had two Republican co-sponsors — Reps. Janice Rich of Grand Junction and Matt Soper of Delta — so it only needed one more. Instead, it got three more than needed, with six Republicans voting in favor.

