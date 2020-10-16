Gardner intends to seek VA hospital for Colorado Springs

There's been a 70% growth in the state's veteran population since 2010 the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilkie said.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner announced on Friday that he will support a new veterans’ hospital in Colorado Springs to help serve the estimated 83,000 veterans living in El Paso County.

> The video above aired on Nov. 11, 2018 and is about Coloradans gathering to pay respects to veterans no matter the weather.

“Based on conversations with the VA and staff here and through the region, it is critically important that we build a new VA hospital in Colorado Springs,” said Gardner outside the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora. “The veterans’ population in Colorado and Colorado Springs certainly merits this initiative. So I will be writing a letter and introducing legislation that pursues a new VA hospital.”

Gardner visited the Aurora facility with U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, who praised the hospital for handling the growth in Colorado’s veteran population.