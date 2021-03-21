GOP state chair candidates range from solid Trump supporters to one who backed Biden

The state party is navigating the twin shoals of a shifting statewide electorate that polling — and election results — shows is repelled by Trump.

COLORADO, USA — The five Colorado Republicans running for state party chairman agree that the state GOP needs fixing but differ wildly on the remedies.

After suffering historic thumpings in the past two election cycles in Colorado, the state Republican Party will be headed for the next two years by its fifth chairman in as many terms, as the state's once-dominant party continues to grapple with reversing its decline.

At the same time, the GOP faces what could be its best chance in years to regain a foothold in Colorado in next year's midterm elections, when voters typically favor the party out of power in the White House.

>> The video above aired on Dec. 17: Ken Buck announces he won't seek a second term chairing Colorado GOP.

For the first time, a voter-approved independent redistricting commission is poised to redraw Colorado's congressional and legislative boundaries in the run-up to the 2022 election, possibly yielding more competitive seats that could break the Democrats' hold.

