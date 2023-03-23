Gov. Jared Polis seeks to cut red tape, ban growth caps in affordable housing plan

The plan focuses primarily on urban and resort community housing and does not override local control for counties.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday rolled out long-awaited legislation intended to address Colorado's dire shortage of affordable housing, which, if enacted, would include the first legislative change to land use planning in 50 years.

Accompanied by a bevy of local government, environmental and legislative leaders, the governor introduced the main proposal in the two-bill package, which relies on a five-point plan that includes both short- and long-term goals.

Supporters said the bill is the result of 125 meetings among municipal and county elected leaders from both parties, housing advocates, environmentalists, developers, labor and business leaders, and representatives of workers who need housing, which Polis called "an unprecedented coalition."

Already, the bill has attracted supporters, who argue it chips away at a regulatory structure that's choking growth, and critics, who describe it as a blatant power grab by the state.

