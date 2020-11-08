Gov. Jared Polis extends order giving grace time on evictions

The measure, however, is not the ban on evictions.

DENVER — Colorado landlords must continue to provide renters some grace as the state continues to weather the coronavirus pandemic, as Gov. Jared Polis extended his emergency executive order on evictions Monday.

The measure, however, is not the ban on evictions that activists in Polis' Democratic Party have pushed the governor to pursue, as the apartment managers say evictions haven't proven to be a problem or a threat, as of yet.

The order instead tells landlords to give tenants 30 days’ notice before pursuing evictions, instead of the normal 10 days.

The previous order was set to expire Monday.

