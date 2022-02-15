Gov. Jared Polis officially launches re-election campaign with statewide tour

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Tuesday announced he's running for another term.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis officially launches his bid for a second term on Tuesday with a four-day, statewide tour starting at a campaign event at a brewery in Pueblo.

The former five-term congressman from Boulder told Colorado Politics he's accomplished the goals he campaigned on four years ago in the face of a series of historic natural disasters and a global pandemic that sent the economy reeling, with a death toll topping 12,000 Coloradans as it enters its third year.

"I'm very proud of the work we've done in Colorado, managing Colorado through a number of crises," Polis said. "It's been a heavy challenge to lead the state through many of its darkest hours over the last few years. And I'm proud of the work that we've done to save thousands of lives in Colorado in the pandemic while also keeping our schools and economy open. We also experienced the three largest wildfires in the history of our state and the most damaging fire just a month and a half ago."

A tech entrepreneur who struck it rich in his 20s in the early days of the internet, Polis became the first openly gay governor in the country in 2018 when he defeated Republican nominee Walker Stapleton, a former state treasurer.

He poured $23 million into his first gubernatorial run and plans to spend what's necessary on his re-election campaign, his campaign said.

