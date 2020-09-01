DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis is expected to give his second State of the State address on Thursday morning.

Polis will deliver the 2020 State of the State address at 11 a.m. from the Colorado State Capitol. The speech is expected to last about 45 minutes.

The Democratic governor will share his aspirations for Colorado in the coming session, while recapping the successes and challenges of 2019.

Colorado's four-month legislative session started Wednesday with majority Democrats wanting to build on legislation passed last year to extend health care coverage, lower rates and put a spotlight on hospital and prescription drug prices.

Minority Republican leaders are wary of more state involvement in insurance markets and any involvement when it comes to business leave offerings for their employees.

