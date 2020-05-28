Colorado governor to hold news conference on state’s COVID-19 response

The news conference will be available on the video player attached to this article, on the 9NEWS app and via our YouTube channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide updates on the state’s COVID-19 response and to take questions from reporters.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Polis has generally held news conferences on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This week’s updates have been on Tuesday and Thursday.

The governor’s latest press conference comes the day after restaurants across the state were allowed reopen for dine-service, albeit at 50% capacity with strong social distancing in place.

On Tuesday, Polis said landowners can allow restaurants to use their yards and empty lots in order to reach full capacity.

Restaurant workers account for many of the tens of thousands of Colorado workers who have filed unemployment claims since the pandemic led to a widespread lockdown in March.

Polis has advocated for Colorado to bolster its testing capacity to 8,500 per day by the end of the month. As of Thursday, the state has only gotten above 5,000 per day a few times.

Colorado is under the "safer at home" phase of its response to COVID-19, which has allowed many businesses that were shuttered during the height of the pandemic to reopen.

Bars that don't serve food remain closed due to social distancing concerns.