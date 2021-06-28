Governor signs bills on elections, tribal nations and broadband expansion

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed bills to expand ballot access and giving counties more elections flexibility and in-state tuition to Native American students.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday afternoon continued his spree of bills signings, putting pen to paper on bills on elections, tribal nations and broadband expansion during stops in Golden and Denver.

At the Jefferson County offices in Golden, the governor signed House Bills 1011 and 1071, a pair of measures that seek to expand ballot access and give local governments more flexibility in administering elections.

HB 1011 from Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, and Sens. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, and Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, will expand the prevalence of multilingual ballots by lowering the threshold at which counties are required to provide sample ballots in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, HB 1071 from Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, will broaden access to ranked-choice voting at the local level.

Cities are already allowed to use ranked-choice voting, but only a handful actually do because locals often rely on their county clerks to administer elections. County clerks are required under state law to administer standard first-past-the-post elections.

The bill allows cities who opt into instant runoff elections to continue having their county clerks administer their elections.

