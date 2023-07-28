Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout joins field of Democrats hoping to unseat Lauren Boebert

Election forecasters at the Cook Political Report last week shifted the district to toss-up status from "Lean Republican."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert drew another Democratic challenger in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout on Wednesday filed paperwork to run for the seat in what's shaping up to be the most expensive contest on next year's state ballot.

Video above: Boebert follows through on threat to introduce impeachment articles against Biden (June 2023)

Stout's primary opponents include former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch, who came within fewer than 600 votes of unseating the Silt Republican in 2022 and has posted record-breaking fundraising totals this year.

Boebert, an outspoken gun rights advocate and former restaurant owner, is seeking a third term next year in the sprawling, Republican-leaning district, which covers most of the Western Slope and parts of southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.

Election forecasters at the Cook Political Report last week shifted the district to toss-up status from "Lean Republican," citing Frisch's lopsided fundraising advantage, including raising more than three times what the incumbent collected in the most recent quarter.

>Read the full article at Colorado Politics.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.