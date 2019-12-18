COLORADO, USA — It's got a bit of the creepy factor (don't kick the dirt, that's Uncle Joe!), but the idea of turning people into compost has arrived in Colorado.

State Rep. Brianna Titone (D-Arvada) and Sen. Robert Rodriguez (D-Denver) have latched onto an idea that's getting a foothold in Washington state: a process to convert dead bodies into compost that can then be used to fertilize a garden, or in conservation efforts.

The process is the brainchild of Katrina Spade of Washington, president and CEO of ReCompose Seattle.

It borrows on what farmers, ranchers and horse owners have been doing for decades: putting their dead animals into a place where the animal decomposes naturally. On farms and ranches, that's often a manure pile. Transportation agencies have done the same for years with roadkill.

