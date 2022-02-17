Colorado voters could soon decide if grocery stores can sell wine

The initiatives are likely to be as controversial as the last major change to state alcohol-sale laws.

DENVER — A coalition led by Colorado’s largest grocery stores submitted a pair of ballot initiatives Thursday that would allow the stores to sell wine alongside the full-strength beer that’s been a staple in their aisles since the beginning of 2019.

The initiatives, only one of which is expected to land on the November ballot, are likely to be as controversial as the last major change to state alcohol-sale laws.

The state has until March 23 to accept the ballot language. Backers will eventually need to seek 124,632 valid signatures and and choose which one of the two very similar proposals to move forward for voters to ultimately consider in November.

The measure Colorado voters are expected to consider is the latest in a long series of attempts to expand the number of locations at which alcoholic beverages are sold in Colorado. And it could lead to a high-visibility campaign this fall that will pit Safeway and King Soopers — and likely, third-party delivery services like Instacart — against locally owned liquor stores and residents who believe expansion of such sales could be detrimental.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.